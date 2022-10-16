Dancing With the Stars will be back again this Monday to bring one of the most emotional, touching and sensitive episodes of the season. Here, check out how, when and where to watch Most Memorable Year Night.

In case you still don't know what the night is all about, don't worry, the following will happen: DWTS will bring Stars Story Week and the first episode will feature the theme of Most Memorable Year. The artists will have to choose a date or year in their lives where something important happened to them or marked them.

It can be something happy or something sad. The only mandatory requirement is that it must be something memorable for them. There are only 12 couples remaining who must perform an emotional routine that best represents the most shocking years of their lives. As there are two special nights, it can only mean one thing: an elimination for each gala.

As we have seen in previous broadcasts, the favorite artists have already been established according to the scores given to them, but it is not too late for this to change. Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas is one of them. They both shined during Disney Night, where they performed a jazz routine to the theme song of The Simpsons.

DWTS 2022: Time and how to watch Episode 5 Most [Memorable Year Night]

Episode 5 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, October 17 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+. There are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

Remember that voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium. In case you want to know how to vote for Prom Night on Tuesday 18th, check here.