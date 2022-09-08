It's almost time! DWTS is back with a new and improved season. This time we will be able to see a renewed dance competition, as there will be several changes, such as the platform on which it will be broadcasted. Here we tell you who are the stars that will be shaking their hips in season 31.

There are only 12 days until the premiere of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, which will make its debut for the first time on one of the most popular streaming platforms. After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, the BBC Studios-produced show signed a two-year deal to become the first live series to arrive on Disney+.

The new couples will be judged by performers Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. While Tyra Banks and season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will host. It's almost time to see some incredible new dances. You can't miss its return on Monday, September 19.

The new season brought many new features, including a new digital home and with the arrival of the full cast that was announced this morning on Good Morning America, its first Drag Queen contestant, who is one of the most recognizable stars of RuPaul's Drag Race.

DWTS 2022: Who are the cast and partners of season 31? [Full List]