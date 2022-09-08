There are only 12 days until the premiere of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, which will make its debut for the first time on one of the most popular streaming platforms. After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, the BBC Studios-produced show signed a two-year deal to become the first live series to arrive on Disney+.
The new couples will be judged by performers Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. While Tyra Banks and season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will host. It's almost time to see some incredible new dances. You can't miss its return on Monday, September 19.
The new season brought many new features, including a new digital home and with the arrival of the full cast that was announced this morning on Good Morning America, its first Drag Queen contestant, who is one of the most recognizable stars of RuPaul's Drag Race.
DWTS 2022: Who are the cast and partners of season 31? [Full List]
- Joseph Baena (Arnold Schwarzenegger's fitness model son) and his partner Daniella Karagach
- Selma Blair with her partner Sasha Farber
- Wayne Brady (host of Let's Make a Deal) with partner Witney Carson
- Sam Champion (Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York weather anchor) with partner Cheryl Burke
- Charli D'Amelio (star of TikTok) with partner Mark Ballas
- Heidi D'Amelio (The D'Amelio Show) with partner Artem Chigvintsev
- Jessie James Decker (country star) with partner Alan Bersten
- Trevor Donovan (90210 actor) with partner Emma Slater
- Daniel Durant (CODA actor) with his partner Britt Stewart
- Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) with partner Pasha Pashkov
- Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) with partner Koko Iwasaki
- Cheryl Ladd (Charlie's Angels actress) with her partner Louis van Amstel
- Jason Lewis (Sex and the City actor) with his partner Peta Murgatroyd
- Shangela (Drag Queen Superstar) with her partner Gleb Savchenko
- Jordin Sparks (artist and singer) with partner Brandon Armstrong
- Gabby Windey (The Bachelor) with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy