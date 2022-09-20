Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is underway. The celebrities and their pro partners are ready to try to win the coveted mirrorball trophy. Here, check out the full schedule of DWTS 2022.

The 31th season of Dancing With the Stars is already here. Sixteen new couples started the journey to win the mirrorball trophy and they all brought their A-game to the ballroom. Here, check out the full schedule for DWTS 2022.

For the first time ever, the show won’t air on ABC but instead it will be streamed live on Disney+. This also means that there aren’t commercial breaks and that the dance troupe is back, something that fans have welcomed.

Tyra Banks has returned as host but this time she is accompanied by Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. Meanwhile, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman are back as the judges.

DWTS 2022: Full schedule of Season 31

This year’s lineup of celebrities include actress Selma Blair, actor Trevon Donovar, influencer Charli D’Amelio, singer Jordin Sparks, Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady and more.

DWTS will air on Mondays at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT starting September 19 on Disney+. You can also stream the episodes on demand after the livestream. According to the Disney+ site, the finale is set for November 21. There will also be a special episode on Tuesday, October 18. Check the full breakdown:

Sept. 19 - Premiere “Party Night”

Sept. 26 - Week 2 “Elvis Night”

Oct. 3 - Week 3

Oct. 10 - Week 4

Oct. 17 - Week 5

Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Special episode

Oct. 24 - Week 6

Oct. 31 - Week 7 “Horror Night” (TBD)

Nov. 7 - Week 8

Nov. 14 - Week 9

Nov. 21 - Finale

It’s expected that at least one couple will say goodbye in every episode, with probably two double elimination nights. As usual, there will be different themes throughout the season and will be updating the article with them.