DWTS returns with a new theme for episode 9 of season 31. This time we will see how the couples dance to the rhythm of the best and catchiest 90's classics. Here, check out how to vote to support your favorite couple.

The remaining eight couples left on Dancing With the Stars will have to perform individual routines and relay dances performed to iconic hits from the 90s. The ninth episode will not only bring a rather nostalgic theme for some, but will also have some special guests. The grand finale is not long away, so there are only a few weeks left to enjoy the show.

Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid 'N Play will perform on Monday, November 7. The broadcast will be at 8 PM ET or 5 PM ET on Disney+, throughout the United States and Canada. Remember that you can also watch all reruns of previous episodes on the streaming platform one hour after the live broadcast.

The evening will begin with an opening number, choreographed by Mandy Moore, featuring the professional dancers who will join the DWTS LIVE 2023 tour. They will perform a routine to the beat of Whatta Man, which will be performed live by Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. And to add a little more spice, Relay Dance will also return, where each winner will have the chance to win five bonus points.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during 90s Night

There are two ways to vote during 90s Night. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the eighth week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?