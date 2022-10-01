Week 3 of DWTS presents Bond Night this Monday, where the remaining couples will have to do their best to survive one more night in the competition. We already saw Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov say goodbye last episode and no one wants to be next. Here's how many times, when and how to vote for your favorite contestant.

Dancing With the Stars is about to begin its week 3 and premiere the episode where the couples will have to perform different dance styles for Bond Night. The show will air live on Monday, October 3 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Disney+, the new platform chosen to continue season 31.

The day of dancing will begin with a special performance of Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney & Wings, choreographed by professional dancers Megan Lawson and Matt Cady. The theme was chosen in honor of James Bond's 60th anniversary and contestants will be asked to perform a variety of styles to the franchise's most iconic tunes in the background.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the show, while the panel of judges will get more and more demanding for the remainder of the competition. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will score the 14 couples and one will have to say goodbye and go home empty-handed.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during Bond Night

There are two ways to vote during Bond Night. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the third week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text JOSEPH to 25123 to vote for Joseph Baena

Text SELMA to 25123 to vote for Selma Blair

Text WAYNE to 25123 to vote for Wayne Brady

Text SAM to 25123 to vote for Sam Champion

Text CHARLI to 25123 to vote for Charli D’Amelio

Text HEIDI to 25123 to vote for Heidi D’Amelio

Text JESSIE to 25123 to vote for Jessie James Decker

Text TREVOR to 25123 to vote for Trevor Donovan

Text VINNY to 25123 to vote for Vinny Guadagnino

Text CHERYL to 25123 to vote for Cheryl Ladd

Text SHANGELA to 25123 to vote for Shangela

Text JORDIN to 25123 to vote for Jordin Sparks

Text GABBY to 25123 to vote for Gabby Windey

Text DANIEL to 25123 to vote for Daniel Durant