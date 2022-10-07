It's time to vote again for your favorite couple in the fourth week of DWTS. On Monday night, contestants will have to dance to Disney's most iconic songs, ranging from classics like Hercules to current productions like Encanto. Here, check out how, when and where to vote during episode 4.

Dancing With the Stars arrives again with a special night. This time it was the turn of the streaming platform in charge of broadcasting the show to use the theme to its advantage. The artists will have to dance and present choreographies to the rhythm of some Disney classics (and not others quite updated).

The fourth week will bring 14 different genres that will have to vary between the celebrities and their professional dance partners. The evening will begin with a performance by a group that will perform a routine with Colombia, Mi Encanto from the animated movie Encanto.

Episode 4 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, October 3 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+. During the Disney Night program, participants will have to dance to rhythms such as Charleston, some rumbas, sambas and even a paso doble.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during Disney Night

There are two ways to vote during Disney Night. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the fourth week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text JOSEPH to 25123 to vote for Joseph Baena

Text SELMA to 25123 to vote for Selma Blair

Text WAYNE to 25123 to vote for Wayne Brady

Text SAM to 25123 to vote for Sam Champion

Text CHARLI to 25123 to vote for Charli D’Amelio

Text HEIDI to 25123 to vote for Heidi D’Amelio

Text JESSIE to 25123 to vote for Jessie James Decker

Text TREVOR to 25123 to vote for Trevor Donovan

Text VINNY to 25123 to vote for Vinny Guadagnino

Text SHANGELA to 25123 to vote for Shangela

Text JORDIN to 25123 to vote for Jordin Sparks

Text GABBY to 25123 to vote for Gabby Windey

Text DANIEL to 25123 to vote for Daniel Durant