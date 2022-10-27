Are you ready to see the spookiest dance routines of all? Dancing With the Stars is ready to bring back the best of its dance couples and this time to the rhythm of Halloween classics. Here, check out how to vote in episode 8.

Dancing With the Stars is back again for a week of dancing and choreographing to the rhythm of the spookiest classics. Monday's theme is Halloween Night, as expected. The next episode will air live on Monday, October 31 on Disney+ at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT.

Last night we saw how one of the couples had to leave the competition and this time it was the turn of Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, leaving only 9 duos of contestants. Everyone is eagerly awaiting Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas' next choreography, as they seem to be the favorites of the four judges.

Many great competitors have been looking to win the Mirroball Trophy but not all of them could survive the demands of the judging panel. Now, the pairs must split into two teams and perform a routine together with two different concepts.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during Halloween Night

There are two ways to vote during Halloween Night. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the seventh week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?