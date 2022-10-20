DWTS is back with a very special theme featuring one of the most popular singers of the decade: Michael Buble. Here, find out how and when to vote for your favorite couple during episode 7 of season 31.

Dancing With the Stars returns this Monday, October 24 with one of the most anticipated nights of all. The theme will be dedicated to one of the most popular and recognized Canadian singers in the industry: Michael Buble. That's right, the couples will have to shine on stage to the rhythm of the musician's classic songs and hits.

Five weeks have already passed and we have seen how multiple beloved couples have had to leave the competition. During last Monday's episode, Selma Blair and Sasha Farber announced their withdrawal and this was due to the progression of the multiple sclerosis that the actress has, as she has suffered several injuries in her knees due to the demands.

There are only 10 couples left in the game and it's time for them to present their best and bring out their best skills on the dance floor. Especially since Buble will join the jury to evaluate and score their routines. Here, check out the selected styles and songs that we will see during the next episode.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during Michael Buble Night

There are two ways to vote during Michael Buble Night. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the sixth week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?