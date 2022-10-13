The double special is only a few days away. During episode 5 of DWTS we are going to see how the 'Most Memorable Year' Night takes place. Check here how, when and where to vote in the next transmission on Monday, October 17.

Dancing With the Stars arrives with a special double night and that can only mean one thing: more choreography, new themes and two eliminations at the end of each of the dance-offs. The 12 couples that remain on the show will have to shine to the rhythm of the tunes that best represent the most impactful years of their lives.

The episode will air live on Monday, October 17 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Disney+ in the US and Canada. During the previous week we saw how one of the artists along with her professional dancer had to leave the show for not getting enough points. This time it was the turn of Sam and Cheryl, who only reached 25.

While Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy were the best of the night, along with Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Both couples scored a total of 36 points and were tied for the night. It seems that their jazz routines to the rhythm of The Simpsons and Hamilton were a big hit with the jurors. Here, check out what musical genres will be played on Monday.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during 'Most Memorable Year' Night

There are two ways to vote during Most Memorable Year Night. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the fifth week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text JOSEPH to 25123 to vote for Joseph Baena

Text SELMA to 25123 to vote for Selma Blair

Text WAYNE to 25123 to vote for Wayne Brady

Text CHARLI to 25123 to vote for Charli D’Amelio

Text HEIDI to 25123 to vote for Heidi D’Amelio

Text JESSIE to 25123 to vote for Jessie James Decker

Text TREVOR to 25123 to vote for Trevor Donovan

Text VINNY to 25123 to vote for Vinny Guadagnino

Text SHANGELA to 25123 to vote for Shangela

Text JORDIN to 25123 to vote for Jordin Sparks

Text GABBY to 25123 to vote for Gabby Windey

Text DANIEL to 25123 to vote for Daniel Durant