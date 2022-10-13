New week, less couples and more incredible themes. During episode 6 of DWTS we are going to see how the Prom Night takes place. Check here how, when and where to vote in the next transmission on Tuesday, October 18.

On Tuesday night we have a new episode (6) of Dancing With the Stars where the 11 remaining couples will have to choreograph to hits that will take them back to their high school proms. That's right, the theme of the evening will be Prom Night. It will air on October 18 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Disney+.

During the course of the last episode we saw a couple of contestants eliminated. In week four it was Sam and Cheryl's turn to go home, as they only scored 25 points. While Wayne Brady and Witney Carson shined with a Jazz routine to the beat of Hamilton's Wait for It, taking home a score of 36.

This week is not like any other, as there will be a double special. Monday's theme is not the same as Tuesday's theme. For in episode 5 the theme of the night will be Most Memorable Year. That's when the couples will have to perform emotional routines that represent the best (or most impactful) years of their lives.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during Prom Night

There are two ways to vote during Prom Night. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the fifth week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text JOSEPH to 25123 to vote for Joseph Baena

Text SELMA to 25123 to vote for Selma Blair

Text WAYNE to 25123 to vote for Wayne Brady

Text CHARLI to 25123 to vote for Charli D’Amelio

Text HEIDI to 25123 to vote for Heidi D’Amelio

Text JESSIE to 25123 to vote for Jessie James Decker

Text TREVOR to 25123 to vote for Trevor Donovan

Text VINNY to 25123 to vote for Vinny Guadagnino

Text SHANGELA to 25123 to vote for Shangela

Text JORDIN to 25123 to vote for Jordin Sparks

Text GABBY to 25123 to vote for Gabby Windey

Text DANIEL to 25123 to vote for Daniel Durant