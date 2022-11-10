The countdown has begun for the grand finale of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, where the dancers will have to give their best to lift the iconic trophy. Here, check when and how to vote for your favorite duo in the semifinal.

Dancing With the Stars is back once again for the semifinals of season 31. On Monday, November 14, there will not be a special theme, but the couples will dance twice. First will have to perform one last ballroom dance style and then they will perform one last Latin dance style that they have not yet done.

So far the competition has had several favorites. At first one of them was the duo of Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and then Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. As the episodes went by, a new couple gained momentum and so far is one of the most talented and consistent with the score: Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas.

The tik tok star and the professional dancer could be one of the surest choices to win the Mirrorball Trophy. During Monday's broadcast, we will see two celebrities say goodbye to the show in the second double elimination of the season. Get ready, the competition is about to get interesting...

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during episode 10 [Week 9]?

There are two ways to vote during Semi-Finals. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the ninth week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?