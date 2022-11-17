Dancing With the Stars returns one last time with its grand finale, where one of the couples will be crowned champion and lift the famous Mirrorball Trophy. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite duo during episode 11 of season 31.

Dancing With the Stars is just a few days away from saying goodbye to season 31 and crowning a winning couple. The four finalists are already more than ready to perform the final two routines in hopes of being the ones chosen to lift the Mirrorball Trophy. Each of the duos will have to perform a redemption dance and a freestyle routine.

The final episode (11) will air on Monday, November 21 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on the Disney+ streaming platform throughout the United States and Canada. One hour after the live broadcast, a replay will be available for viewing. There will be several surprises that night and it will be quite emotional, so get your Kleenex ready.

The finale will begin with an opening number to the rhythm of Everybody Dance by Cedric Gervais & Franklin ft. Nile Rodgers. It will be choreographed by Mandy Moore and will feature several professional dancers and the respective finalists. On the other hand, Jordin Sparks and Selma Blair will be back to give the audience one last surprise.

DWTS 2022: How many times, when and how to vote during the final episode

There are two ways to vote during the Finale. You can send a text message to 25123 or you can vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. In order to send a text message you must be in the US or Puerto Rico, but you can vote online if you are in Canada as well.

Voting for the tenth week will open at 8 PM ET on Monday night and will close right after the last dance of the night, so there is not much time to support and choose your favorite couple. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?