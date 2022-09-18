A brand new season of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on Monday (Sept. 19) on Disney+, and there will be an elimination on the first night. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite couple.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is here. The show will premiere on Monday (Sept. 19) at 8 PM (ET) exclusively on Disney+ with a live episode coast to coast. Sixteen new couples will try to win the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season. But first, they’ll need to win America’s vote.

After 30 seasons on ABC, the show has moved to the streaming platform and there are few changes. First, there won’t be commercial breaks meaning that the DWTS troupe is back. Tyra Banks will have the help of Alfonso Ribeiro, who will hang out with the contestants in the skybox.

However, other things will stay the same. As always, the contestants will be judged with a 10 point system, and the combination of the judges’ score and the votes of the audience will result in who will advance and who will go home. So, how do you vote for your favorite celebrity? Check it out!

DWTS 2022: How do I vote during the premiere in the US and Canada?

To vote for your favorite couple in the DWTS premiere, you can do it by SMS text or online via DisneyPlus.com/Vote. To vote via text, you have to be located in the US or Puerto Rico, . Meanwhile, to vote via online you can also do so if you’re located in Canada.

Do I need a Disney+ account/subscription to vote online on DWTS 2022?

No, you don't need your own Disney+ subscription or account to vote. You can also vote with your ABC or free Disney account. If multiple members of the household wish to vote on the same device, they can do so with their own Disney, ABC or Disney+ accounts.

Dancing With the Stars 2022 premiere: When can I vote?

For the first time, there will be an elimination during the first week, so your favorites need your votes. The voting window will be open from 8 pm (ET) on Monday night when the show begins and until the last dance of the episode.

How many times can I vote during the DWTS 2022 premiere?

You can vote up to 10 times per couple and per voting method, meaning that you have a total of 20 votes per couple. If you're voting online, you can allocate your votes as you see fit by selecting Save Votes each time you make a change to your selections, until the voting window closes.

DWTS 2022 premiere: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text JOSEPH to 251523 to vote for Joseph Baena

Text SELMA to 251523 to vote for Selma Blair

Text WAYNE to 251523 to vote for Wayne Brady

Text SAM to 251523 to vote for Sam Champion

Text CHARLI to 251523 to vote for Charli D’Amelio

Text HEIDI to 251523 to vote for Heidi D’Amelio

Text JESSIE to 251523 to vote for Jessie James Decker

Text TREVOR to 251523 to vote for Trevor Donovan

Text TERESA to 251523 to vote for Teresa Giudice

Text VINNY to 251523 to vote for Vinny Guadagnino

Text CHERYL to 251523 to vote for Cheryl Ladd

Text JASON to 251523 to vote for Jason Lewis

Text SHANGELA to 251523 to vote for Shangela

Text JORDIN to 251523 to vote for Jordin Sparks

Text GABBY to 251523 to vote for Gabby Windey

Text DANIEL to 251523 to vote for Daniel Durant

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight (Monday) only on Disney+ at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.