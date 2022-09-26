The new season of Dancing With the Stars will continue on Monday (Sept. 26) on Disney+ with Elvis Night. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite couple during tonight's episode.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will continue this Monday with Elvis night, in which the fifteen remaining contestants will dance to the hits of the King. The show will be broadcast only on Disney+, at 8 PM (ET). Here, check out how to vote for your favorite pair.

The premiere was filled with strong performances from some of the contestants, including tik toker Charli D’Amelio, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, Bachelorette Gabby Windey and more. However, fans also watched how Jason Lewis was sent home.

As the season progresses, things get trickier and judges expect more. However, viewers' votes are key for the couples to get into the finale and have a chance to win the Mirrorball trophy. Who will get into Week 3?

DWTS 2022: How do I vote during Elvis Night in Week 2?

There are two ways to vote during DWTS: you can do it via text (to 25123) or online via DisneyPlus.com/Vote. To vote via text, you have to be located in the US or Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, to vote via online you can also do so if you’re located in Canada.

DWTS 2022 voting window: When can I vote?

Voting for Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 will open from 8 pm (ET) on Monday night and it will close just after the last dance of the night. So, you don’t have time to waste if you want to support your favorite.

How many times can I vote during the DWTS 2022 second episode?

You have a limit of 10 votes per contestant and per voting method, meaning that you have a total of 20 votes per couple. If you're voting online, you can allocate your votes as you see fit by selecting Save Votes each time you make a change to your selections, until the voting window closes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting on Elvis night?

Text JOSEPH to 25123 to vote for Joseph Baena

Text SELMA to 25123 to vote for Selma Blair

Text WAYNE to 25123 to vote for Wayne Brady

Text SAM to 25123 to vote for Sam Champion

Text CHARLI to 25123 to vote for Charli D’Amelio

Text HEIDI to 25123 to vote for Heidi D’Amelio

Text JESSIE to 25123 to vote for Jessie James Decker

Text TREVOR to 25123 to vote for Trevor Donovan

Text TERESA to 25123 to vote for Teresa Giudice

Text VINNY to 25123 to vote for Vinny Guadagnino

Text CHERYL to 25123 to vote for Cheryl Ladd

Text SHANGELA to 25123 to vote for Shangela

Text JORDIN to 25123 to vote for Jordin Sparks

Text GABBY to 25123 to vote for Gabby Windey

Text DANIEL to 25123 to vote for Daniel Durant

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight (Monday) only on Disney+ at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.