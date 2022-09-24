DWTS is back and this Monday we will see Elvis Night take place for the first time in the entire program. The stars are ready to shine on stage to the rhythm of the King of Rock and Roll. Here's how and when to watch episode 2.

Dancing With the Stars has returned more renewed than ever and the stars have already stepped on stage for the first time. Although it was not one of the best nights for the couples due to nerves, some of them managed to establish themselves as the best during the premiere.

After 30 seasons on ABC, the show decided to move to one of the most popular streaming platforms of the last time and because of this there were some changes. Some of them are that there will be no commercial breaks and that Tyra Banks will have the help of Alfonso Ribeiro, who will be in charge of hanging out with the contestants in the box.

However, many things remain the same. The contestants will be judged by the 10-point voting system and also the combination of the judges' scores and the audience's votes will dictate who will advance and who will have to go home. As was the case with Jason and Peta, who had to leave the competition last Monday.

DWTS 2022: What time is episode 2 on Monday?

Episode 2 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, September 26 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+. It will be the second week where the remaining 15 celebrities and their professional partners will perform to the music of one of the world's most important icons: King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis Presley.

This is the first time the show will feature a song by him and the professional dancers will kick off Elvis Night with a performance of Also Sprach Zarathustra / Don't Be Cruel, which will be choreographed by Jemel McWilliams.

The evening will feature three chronological acts, each exploring a different period of the artist's career. They will go from his early days in rock music, through his Hollywood era as an actor and ending with his triumph in Las Vegas.