DWTS is back with a new special night and this time they will honor the legendary James Bond in the third week of season 31. Here we tell you how and when to watch episode 3.

Disney+ announced not long ago that the third episode of Dancing With the Stars would have a special theme due to the 60th anniversary of one of the most popular characters of the decade: Agent James Bond. The contestants will have to dance to some of the most popular tunes of the franchise, while performing different dance styles.

During the last episode (4) we saw how Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov had to say goodbye to their partners and the show, due to having one of the lowest scores of Elvis Night. Now, all the artists and their professional dancers will have to do their best not to be the next couple to be eliminated.

The evening will kick off with a special performance, choreographed by Megan Lawson and Matt Cady, where professionals will dance to Live and Let Die, the iconic song written by Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney for Wings in 1973. There are only 14 couples left and now is when the audience comes into play, as they must vote to support their favorite contestant.

Bond Night: What time does DWST 2022 start on Monday?

Episode 3 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, September 26 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+. During the Bond Night program, participants will have to dance to rhythms such as Argentine tango, some rumbas, sambas and even a cha cha cha. The show will also feature tunes such as Sam Smith's Writing's On the Wall, Billie Eilish's No Time To Die and Madonna's Die Another Day, among others.

Remember, there are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote. Voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium.