DWTS arrives again with a fourth episode this Monday. The competition and the juries are increasingly demanding and the couples will have to give their best in order not to be the next eliminated of the show. Here we tell you how and when to watch the next broadcast.

During the last episode of Dancing With the Stars we saw how the Bond Night took place, where the couples had to dance different genres under iconic melodies of the most famous agent's franchise. Undoubtedly the favorites of the day were Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas with the rumba of No Time To Die.

Unfortunately, other couples were not as lucky. Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke were one of the worst scorers (25/40) after dancing a samba to the rhythm of Los Muertos Vivos Estan. But other contestants suffered worse consequences, as Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel joined them with the worst choreographies and scores, as they scored 24/40 and were the new eliminated contestants.

This Monday will see couples dive into new dance styles to perform great choreographies in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary. Over the course of the night, they will have to show off their best moves to classic (and not so classic) songs from the industry's top production company. Check here the list of genres and melodies.

DWTS 2022: Time and how to watch episode 4

Episode 4 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, October 10 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+. There are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

Voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium.