Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premiered on September 19. Here, check out which couple was eliminated in the first night and all the scores.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premiere and all the couples brought their A-game to the dance floor. Of course, it’s the first night and the scores weren’t the best, but still it was a solid start for the first season of the show on Disney+.

This year’s lineup of celebrities include actress Selma Blair, actor Trevon Donovar, influencer Charli D’Amelio, singer Jordin Sparks and many more. Meanwhile, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman return as judges.

As the series is now streaming on Disney+, there are no commercial breaks meaning that there is more time to fill. Fans were happy to watch the troupe be back, as well as Alfonso Ribeiro joining Tyra Banks as hosts. However, the “party night” of the premiere ended with one couple saying goodbye.

DWTS 2022: Who got eliminated during the first episode?

As it was the first night, there were a lot of nerves. However, some couples crushed it such as Gabby and Val, Charli and Mark and Selma and Sasha. Others didn’t do so well. After the viewers vote, the bottom two were: Jason and Peta and Teresa and Pasha. And, at the end, the couple going home first was Jason and Peta.

DWTS 2022: Premiere scores

Jordin and Brandon (Cha Cha): Carrie Ann- 7, Len- 6, Derek- 6, Bruno- 7 = 26/40

Sam and Cheryl (Foxtrot): Carrie Ann- 5, Len- 5, Derek- 5, Bruno- 5 = 20/40

Heidi and Artem (Cha Cha): Carrie Ann- 6, Len- 6, Derek- 6, Bruno- 6 = 24/40

Daniel and Britt (Tango): Carrie Ann- 7, Len- 6, Derek- 7, Bruno- 7 = 27/40

Jessie and Alan (Cha Cha): Carrie Ann- 5, Len- 5, Derek- 5, Bruno- 5 = 20/40

Teresa and Pasha (Tango): Carrie Ann- 5, Len- 5, Derek- 5, Bruno- 5 = 20/40

Wayne and Witney (Cha Cha): Carrie Ann- 7, Len- 7, Derek- 7, Bruno- 8 = 29/40

Cheryl and Louis (Cha Cha): Carrie Ann- 6, Len- 5, Derek- 5, Bruno- 5 = 21/40

Vinny and Koko (Salsa): Carrie Ann- 4, Len- 4, Derek- 5, Bruno- 4 = 17/40

Shangela and Gleb (Salsa): Carrie Ann- 7, Len- 7, Derek- 7, Bruno- 7 = 28/40

Trevor and Emma (Quickstep): Carrie Ann- 5, Len- 5, Derek- 5, Bruno- 6 = 21/40

Gabby and Val (Jive): Carrie Ann- 7, Len- 7, Derek- 7, Bruno- 7 = 28/40

Joseph and Daniella (Jive): Carrie Ann- 6, Len- 5, Derek- 6, Bruno- 6 = 23/40

Jason and Peta (Cha Cha): Carrie Ann- 5, Len- 4, Derek- 4, Bruno- 5 = 18/40

Selma and Sasha (Viennese Waltz): Carrie Ann- 7, Len- 7, Derek- 7, Bruno- 7 = 28/40

Charli and Mark (Cha Cha): Carrie Ann- 8, Len- 8, Derek- 8, Bruno- 8 = 32/40