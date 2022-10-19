Selma Blair has been one of the top-scoring performers on DWTS season 31 and Monday was her last night as a contestant. Here, check out the reason for her exit and what she had to say about it.

During the course of the fifth week of Dancing With the Stars we saw how several couples were eliminated from the dance contest. But this was not the case for Selma Blair, as the famous actress decided to step aside of her own free will. She and her assigned partner, Sasha Farber, danced for the last time a waltz to the rhythm of What the World Needs Now is Love.

Both received a perfect score from the judges. After finishing her choreography, the star told her co-workers, "I had gains here physically that I couldn't get in physical therapy or through Zoom therapy with my body or balance. This was truly immersive therapy." In her debut on the show, she gave a great performance with her partner after stepping away from her baton and dancing a Viennese waltz to David Cook's The Time of My Life.

The performance so moved everyone present that judge Carrie Ann Inaba told her that she danced like a true artist. So her step has made a big difference and has raised the bar for her peers. Now, Blair has already said goodbye to the audience and all those who have shared with her her journey and passage through the contest. Here, see what she had to say:

DWTS 2022: Why did Selma Blair drop out of the contest?

The 50-year-old actress has decided to step aside from the competition due to the progression of the multiple sclerosis she has been suffering from since 2018. The demands of the show are very high and the star believes it is best not to continue in the pageant in order to focus on compatiring the autoimmune disease.

Selma confessed to US Weekly that over the course of the past week she had to visit her doctor and came to the conclusion that she could not continue dancing as it was too much for her bone safety. After undergoing a series of tests, she learned that she had suffered several damages to her joints.

"I had an MRI on my knee, and the doctor said, 'Ugh, if you can choreograph it in the pool or do something, you know, non-weight-bearing'" and added, after saying he hoped to get better before the episode, "I was like, 'Oh, but maybe I'm feeling better. Let me check things out, and then, if it's okay, I'll move on.' It wasn't great, but nothing horrible. But I was like, 'Oh, it's fine. I'm not prepared for horrible, but [the idea of] leaving was horrible enough last week. I felt like last week would be our last dance. But I was like, 'No, no way'".