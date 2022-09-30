DWTS arrives with a Bond Night in week 3. The couples will have to dance to the rhythm of the most iconic songs of the franchise and will have to choose different dance styles to present the choreographies. Here we tell you which are the songs and the rest of the chosen details.

Dancing With the Stars contestants are preparing for the third week's competition, which will feature the Bond Night theme. There, the couples will have to dance different musical genres while representing different melodies that the franchise has had on the big screen. This is because the legendary James Bond is celebrating his 60th birthday and the 14 couples will have to dance to the most iconic songs.

One of the pro dancers will have to be replaced due to COVID-19, but she will be back on the dance floor in no time. The previous episode (Elvis Night) saw two couples on the verge of elimination but only one went home and that was Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov. It is seen that their Jive moves were not enough to convince the audience and the jury.

The evening will begin with a special professional performance of Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney & Wings, which will be choreographed by Megan Lawson and Matt Cady. DWTS will air live on Monday, October 3 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Disney+, the platform the show chose to kick off its new cycle.

DWTS 2022: Dance styles and song choices for Bond Night