Dancing With the Stars contestants are preparing for the third week's competition, which will feature the Bond Night theme. There, the couples will have to dance different musical genres while representing different melodies that the franchise has had on the big screen. This is because the legendary James Bond is celebrating his 60th birthday and the 14 couples will have to dance to the most iconic songs.
One of the pro dancers will have to be replaced due to COVID-19, but she will be back on the dance floor in no time. The previous episode (Elvis Night) saw two couples on the verge of elimination but only one went home and that was Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov. It is seen that their Jive moves were not enough to convince the audience and the jury.
The evening will begin with a special professional performance of Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney & Wings, which will be choreographed by Megan Lawson and Matt Cady. DWTS will air live on Monday, October 3 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Disney+, the platform the show chose to kick off its new cycle.
DWTS 2022: Dance styles and song choices for Bond Night
- Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella Karagach) – Tango to Writing’s On the Wall by Sam Smith
- Selma Blair and Sasha Farber – Rumba to For Your Eyes Only by Sheena Easton
- Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Tango to The Name’s Bond…James Bond by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd
- Sam Champion, and Cheryl Burke – Samba to Los Muertos Vivos Estan by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco
- Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Rumba to No Time To Die by Billie Eilish
- Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Tango to Another Way to Die by Jack White and Alicia Keys
- Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten – Rumba to Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey
- Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Tango to You Know My Name by Chris Cornell
- Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Rumba to The World Is Not Enough by Garbage
- Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Rumba to Thunderball by Tom Jones
- Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel – Rumba to Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey
- Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Rumba to Goldeneye by Tina Turner
- Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – Rumba to Licence To Kill by Gladys Knight
- Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha to Die Another Day by Madonna