Ladies and gentlemen, DWTS is back (finally)! We have already seen many styles of dances, several couples giving their best and one of them being eliminated from the competition. Here we tell you which dances and songs we will see during the second week of Elvis Night.

After the premiere of season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and Party Night, it's time for one of the most anticipated themes, where we will see all kinds of dance styles adapted to the songs of the King of Rock and Roll. No doubt it will be something interesting to see during a new episode that will be broadcasted on Disney+.

The premiere came with much excitement after several months of waiting and the contestants were more nervous than ever. Some had a great score like Jordin and Brandon with their Cha Cha, getting 26/40. But not everyone was as lucky and one couple had to be eliminated. This time it was the case of Jason and Peta, who only managed 18/40.

On September 26th comes the iconic Elvis Night, where all the couples will have to interpret one of the many classics that Presley has in his repertoire but at the same time they will have to give it something original and creative. It's not an easy task, of course. DWTS will air on Mondays at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and the next special night will be October 31, which will be Horror Night.

Dancing with the Stars 2022: Dance styles and song choices for Elvis Night