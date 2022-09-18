The 31th season of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on Monday (Sept. 19) on Disney+ with the theme “party night.” Here, check out which songs are going to use the contestants.

Everything is ready for the premiere of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. The show will air on Disney+ on Monday (Sept. 19) at 8 PM (ET) live. Sixteen celebrities and their pro partners will take the dance floor to win the votes of the audience and try to win the Mirrorball trophy.

Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be back on the judging panel, while Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as hosts this season. With no commercial breaks, the DWTS troupe is also back to entertain the audience between dances.

The premiere night will also have the first elimination of the season, and here you can check how to vote. While Disney hasn’t revealed which dances the couples will be doing, the official Twitter account of DWTS publish which songs each pair is going to dance.

Dancing with the Stars 2022: Songs for the Premiere “Party Night”

The first night of DWTS 2022 will have the sixteen couples dancing to some of current hits, such as “As It Was” by Harry Styles or pop classics such as “Lady Marmalade.” Here, check out the full list of songs for the premiere:

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach – Pump it by Black Eyed Peas

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber – Time of Your Life by David Cook

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – She’s a Mad Mama Jama by Carl Carlton

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke – Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Savage (Major Lazer Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten – Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Dancing with Myself by Billy Idol

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov – We Found Love by Rihanna ft Calvin Harris

Vinny Guardino and Koko Iwasaki – Titi Me Pregunto by Bad Bunny

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel- Got to Give it Up by Marvin Gaye

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd – Get Lucky by Daft Punk ft Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – When I Grow Up by The Pussycat Dolls

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – As it Was by Harry Styles

Dancing With the Stars 2022 will premiere on Monday on Disney+ at 8 PM (ET). You can get Disney+ for $7,99, but if you are a new subscriber you can get your first month for $1.99 (through Sept. 19).