Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will air a two-night special with the “Stars’ Stories Week.” Here, check out the theme, songs and dances for Episode 6, which will air on Tuesday, October 17.

During the last episode, the stars danced to music related to all intellectual property related to Disney… Plus. Meaning, that more than “Disney” night, there were also references to shows and movies from Fox, such as The Simpsons.

There are three celebrities that have gotten the highest scores so far: Tik Toker Charli D’Amelio, actor and singer Wayne Brady, and Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. All of them got 36 points. Can one of them (or another celeb) get a 10 from the judges?

What is the theme for Episode 6 of Season 31?

The week’s overall theme is “Stars’ Stories Week.” While on Monday they will remember their “Most Memorable Year,” on Tuesday the theme is “Prom Night.” There are a lot of jives, and cha chas. See the complete list below.

Songs and dances for Prom Night on Tuesday

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach - Cha Cha to “Shut up and Dance” by Walk The Moon

Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber - Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson - Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas - Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Hedi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev - Jazz to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten - Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater - Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart - Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki - Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko - Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez

Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Amstrong - “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy - “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester

The couples will also perform in a Dance Marathon. They will do a Hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer, and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer. You can watch DWTS on Disney+ at 8 PM on Mondays.