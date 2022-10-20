DWTS returns this Monday, October 24 at 8 PM ET/ 5PM PT to bring a new theme to the show. This week we'll see the few remaining artists present the top of their game, as there aren't many episodes left to go. Here, check out all about episode 7.

Dancing With the Stars returns with a new theme and fewer contestants. In the last special we saw two different and emotional evenings, the Most Memorable Year Night and the Prom Night. In each of them a couple of artists had to leave the competition but in one of the episodes, the exit of one of them was totally unexpected.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber had to leave the program at the end of Monday night. This was by the will of the actress herself, because her doctor recommended her not to continue dancing for a while, since she was found to have damage in her knee joints. This could endanger her bones due to the disease she has.

Now, with 2 couples less, the juries are more and more demanding. Michael Bublé will be the guest of honor that the panel will have to evaluate each and every one of the routines. As always, the evening will start with a great performance and this time it will be to the rhythm of Sway. The choreo will be performed by Derek Hough, his fiancée Hayley Erbert and several professional dancers.

DWTS 2022: What is the theme for Episode 7 of Season 31?

The theme of the sixth week is Michael Bublé Night, so we will see how the 10 remaining couples will present multiple choreographies to the rhythm of the classics and greatest hits of the Canadian singer's career. The evening will be very special, especially having the author of the songs himself as a judge.

Songs and dances for Michael Bublé Night on Monday