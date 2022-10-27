Dancing With the Stars returns again on Monday the 31st with a very special theme. Get ready for a marathon of scares, terror and great dance routines. This week the contestants will split into two groups to compete in a team routine that will air live on Disney+ at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
The hosts will also have their moment to shine and participate in a big moment. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will take the stage to the beat of Miley Cyrus' Night Crawling with Billy Idol. All the members of the show will be participating in one of the most awaited themes by the audience and the artists themselves.
Michael Buble's night is over and it's time for the classic veteran judges (Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough) to take their seats on the panel to enjoy another night of competition, which will have never-before-seen surprise factors.
DWTS 2022: What is the theme for Episode 8 of Season 31?
As expected, the theme selected for October 31st is Halloween Night. So we will see the 9 remaining couples dancing to the rhythm of the most catchy and spooky classics that have been played during the season. There we will see how the contestants perform new terrifying routines and this time in teams of 4 and 5 couples.
DWTS 2022: How are the two teams conformed for Halloween Night?
- Team Wicked – The Witches Are Back from Hocus Pocus 2 – Vinny & Koko, Shangela & Gleb, Gabby & Val, Heidi & Artem y Jordin & Brandon.
- Team Scream – Heads Will Roll from Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Trevor & Emma, Charli & Mark, Wayne & Witney y Daniel & Britt.
Songs and dances for Halloween Night on Monday
- Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Contemporary to Halloween Theme by District 78
- Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto
- Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Tango to I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE by Måneskin
- Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Contemporary to Ghost (Acoustic) by Justin Bieber
- Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Paso Doble to bury a friend by Billie Eilish
- Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Paso Doble to Get Ghost by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg
- Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Jazz to Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift
- Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – Tango to Oogie Boogie’s Song by Ed Ivory & Ken Page
- Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Argentine Tango to Shivers by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn