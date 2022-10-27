DWTS returns with a new episode of season 31. As we saw in the last broadcast, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were the last to be eliminated. Here, check out what the theme will be this Monday and how the format of episode 8 will be.

Dancing With the Stars returns again on Monday the 31st with a very special theme. Get ready for a marathon of scares, terror and great dance routines. This week the contestants will split into two groups to compete in a team routine that will air live on Disney+ at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The hosts will also have their moment to shine and participate in a big moment. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will take the stage to the beat of Miley Cyrus' Night Crawling with Billy Idol. All the members of the show will be participating in one of the most awaited themes by the audience and the artists themselves.

Michael Buble's night is over and it's time for the classic veteran judges (Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough) to take their seats on the panel to enjoy another night of competition, which will have never-before-seen surprise factors.

DWTS 2022: What is the theme for Episode 8 of Season 31?

As expected, the theme selected for October 31st is Halloween Night. So we will see the 9 remaining couples dancing to the rhythm of the most catchy and spooky classics that have been played during the season. There we will see how the contestants perform new terrifying routines and this time in teams of 4 and 5 couples.

DWTS 2022: How are the two teams conformed for Halloween Night?

– The Witches Are Back from Hocus Pocus 2 – Vinny & Koko, Shangela & Gleb, Gabby & Val, Heidi & Artem y Jordin & Brandon. Team Scream – Heads Will Roll from Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Trevor & Emma, Charli & Mark, Wayne & Witney y Daniel & Britt.

Songs and dances for Halloween Night on Monday