New week, new theme, new couple eliminated. DWTS is back again with its eighth week and episode 9 of season 31. Here, check out what the theme will be, the dance styles and much more.

The countdown to the long awaited season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars has begun. That's right, there are only a few weeks left for the last episode and in the meantime the themes continue to vary. The couples will once again delight the judges and the audience with multiple dance performances to the rhythm of the catchiest classics.

The night will not only bring a new concept, but will also bring back the Relay Dance, where each winner will have the opportunity to earn five bonus points. The four relay dances will feature a live performance by each of the special guest artists, which will be Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Kid 'N Play.

Last week, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy missed Monday's show due to testing positive for COVID-19 but according to the roster, he is back as Gabby Windey's partner. Remember that the next episode will air live on Disney+ at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT.

DWTS 2022: What is the theme for Episode 9 of Season 31?

The theme of the ninth episode is 90s Night, so we will see the remaining couples perform various dance routines to the rhythm of the classics of that era. Now that the Relay Dances are back, we will see several performances and it will definitely be a memorable night. In addition, special guests will be singing some songs live.

Songs and dances for Relay Dance matchups

Shangela & Gleb vs. Daniel & Britt – Cha Cha to Ice Ice Baby performed live by Vanilla Ice

to Ice Ice Baby performed live by Vanilla Ice Vinny & Koko vs. Trevor & Emma – Samba to My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) performed live by En Vogue

to My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) performed live by En Vogue Heidi & Artem vs. Wayne & Witney– Samba to Shoop performed live by Salt-N-Pepa

to Shoop performed live by Salt-N-Pepa Charli & Mark vs. Gabby & Val – Salsa to Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody performed live by Kid ‘N Play

Songs and dances for 90s Night on Monday