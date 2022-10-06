Dancing With the Stars returns once again with a somewhat atypical night. It is likely that many viewers are not expecting this theme, especially after watching the previous two shows that have had a rather classic tone marking a trip to the past. Now it's time for couples to dance to the rhythm of the most popular songs by one of the greatest producers of all time.
In addition, there is good news. Daniella Karagach is back in the ballroom, after having been absent for two weeks due to Covid-19. This time she will not only dance with Joseph Baena, but will perform with her husband Pasha Pashkov to the rhythm of Try Everything and celebrate Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary.
Fans will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show on Disney+ and will have two ways to vote. They can do it online or by SMS/text (remember that message and data rates may apply). Check here how the voting system will be for episode 4.
DWTS 2022: What is the theme of Week 4?
The fourth week of the show's 31st season is coming up with a new twist and out of the ordinary. This time we will see the couples dance and perform great choreographies to the rhythm of Disney's most famous movies.
That's right, we'll have a night full of Disney+'s signature tunes. The show will begin with a performance by professional dancers (as always) and the group will present a routine from Colombia, Mi Encanto from the animated movie Encanto.
DWTS 2022: Dance styles and song choices for Disney Night
- Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach – Charleston to A Star Is Born from Hercules
- Selma Blair and Sasha Farber – Quickstep to The Muppet Show Theme from The Muppet Show
- Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Jazz routine to Wait for It from Hamilton
- Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke – Paso Doble to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman
- Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Jazz routine to ‘The Simpsons’ Theme from The Simpsons
- Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins
- Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten – Jive to One Way or Another from Hocus Pocus
- Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Samba to Life Is a Highway from Cars
- Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Quickstep to Finally Free from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Samba to Il Gatto E La Volpe from Luca
- Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Charleston to Dig a Little Deeper from The Princess and the Frog
- Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – Jazz routine to Remember Me from Coco
- Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep to Mr. Blue Sky from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2