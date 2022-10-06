DWTS presents a new week with a completely different theme than what we are used to witnessing. The couples will have to give their best to the rhythm of great songs from one of the most popular producers in the industry. Here, check out the theme, set list and dance styles for episode 4.

Dancing With the Stars returns once again with a somewhat atypical night. It is likely that many viewers are not expecting this theme, especially after watching the previous two shows that have had a rather classic tone marking a trip to the past. Now it's time for couples to dance to the rhythm of the most popular songs by one of the greatest producers of all time.

In addition, there is good news. Daniella Karagach is back in the ballroom, after having been absent for two weeks due to Covid-19. This time she will not only dance with Joseph Baena, but will perform with her husband Pasha Pashkov to the rhythm of Try Everything and celebrate Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary.

Fans will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show on Disney+ and will have two ways to vote. They can do it online or by SMS/text (remember that message and data rates may apply). Check here how the voting system will be for episode 4.

DWTS 2022: What is the theme of Week 4?

The fourth week of the show's 31st season is coming up with a new twist and out of the ordinary. This time we will see the couples dance and perform great choreographies to the rhythm of Disney's most famous movies.

That's right, we'll have a night full of Disney+'s signature tunes. The show will begin with a performance by professional dancers (as always) and the group will present a routine from Colombia, Mi Encanto from the animated movie Encanto.

DWTS 2022: Dance styles and song choices for Disney Night