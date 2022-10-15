The fifth week of DWTS is about to begin and it will be special, as there will be not 1 but 2 theme nights. First we will have the Most Memorable Year Night and then the Prom Night. Here, check out what dates the artists and their dancers chose for Monday.

Dancing With the Stars 2022 spoilers: What date did the artists choose for the Most Memorable Year Night?

Dancing With the Stars returns with two special nights with nostalgic themes. On Monday night we will see the Most Memorable Year gala, where at the end of the show one of the couples will have to leave the competition. Then, on Tuesday we will see how Prom Night will unfold.

The social networks of the competition shared several of the dates chosen by the artists and dancers to perform during the first night. This will undoubtedly be one of the most emotional so far, as they will have to interpret some memorable moment of their lives under the rhythm of the most popular melodies.

Here, check which dance styles and songs have been selected. Remember that there are two ways to vote for your favorite figure. You can send a text message or simply go to the Disney+ website and cast your vote from there. This can only be done starting at 8 PM ET on Monday and will close after the final dance.

DWTS 2022: What date in their lives did the cast choose?

Selma Blair – 2018: "That year I was diagnosed with MS".

Shangela – 2013: "The year I snapped my leg in two".

Wayne Brady – 2003: "The year my daughter was born".

Vinny Guadagnino – 2009: "The year that changed my life".

*This article will be updated up to and including opening day.