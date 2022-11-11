There are only a few episodes left until the grand finale and the countdown has already begun. Fans, get ready for what will be a night full of dances, pirouettes and emotions. Here, check out who are the semifinalists of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

After episode 9 of the eighth week of Dancing With the Stars, we saw how the double elimination took place and two couples had to leave the competition, marking who are the semifinalists of season 31. In the next broadcast, the duos will have to dance in two rounds and perform several choreographies. So it will be an interesting night without any theme.

In the last few weeks we had to say goodbye to several great couples, such as Selma Blair and Sasha Farber, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and more. The Cruel Intentions actress was one of the favorites of the audience, the judges and the show itself. But she had to withdraw on her own, after learning that her joints were suffering damage from the demands of dancing and her illness.

Now, with the competitors almost at the finals, they all want to be the ones chosen to lift the Mirrorball Trophy and become DWTS champions, but it certainly won't be easy. On Monday, November 14, they will have to perform one last ballroom dance style and then one last Latin dance style that they have not yet done. So the juries will be quite demanding, especially because of the stage they are in.

DWTS 2022: Who are the semifinalist couples of season 31?

After almost nine weeks in the competition, the couples that managed to remain standing have demonstrated the great talent they possess on the runways. There are already some favorites of the audience and the juries, but the final results depend on their performance in the presentations and the vote of the fans.

The 6 couples who have been crowned DWTS semi-finalists are:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Trevor Donovan y Emma Slater

Daniel Durant y Britt Stewart

Shangela y Gleb Savchenko

Gabby Windey y Val Chmerkovskiy

DWTS 2022: Who has been eliminated so far?