Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will continue with a two-night episode next week. Fans have been thrilled with the new episodes so far, and the themes have been surprising. However, one of the fan-favorite themes will be back!
So far, the three more consistent contestants have been Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Tik Toker Charli D’Amelio and actor/comedian/singer Wayne Brady. All of them got 36 points during the Disney+ Night, but none of them could score a ten.
Meanwhile, four couples have already said goodbye to the show. With two episodes next week, fans expect a double elimination coming. After the Bond Night, the Party Night, the Elvis Night, it’s time for something more classic. Check out the theme, songs and dances for episode 5.
DWTS 2022: What is the theme for Episode 5 of Season 31?
The week’s overall theme is “Stars’ Stories Week,” and Monday’s theme is “Most Memorable Year.” The idea is that the celebrities recall a year in which, well, something memorable happened, which could be something happy or sad. So, prepare the tissues.
Songs and dances for “Most Memorable Year” Night
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach - Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber - Waltz to “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Andrea Day
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson - Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas - Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi
- Hedi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev - Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby) by Lauryn Hill
- Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten - Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater - Jazz to “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart - Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki - Jazz to “Levels” by Avicii
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko - “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Amstrong - Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy - Foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper