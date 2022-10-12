Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is ready to celebrate a two-night special with the “Stars’ Stories Week.” Here, check out the theme, songs and dances for Episode 5, which will air on Monday, October 17.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will continue with a two-night episode next week. Fans have been thrilled with the new episodes so far, and the themes have been surprising. However, one of the fan-favorite themes will be back!

So far, the three more consistent contestants have been Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Tik Toker Charli D’Amelio and actor/comedian/singer Wayne Brady. All of them got 36 points during the Disney+ Night, but none of them could score a ten.

Meanwhile, four couples have already said goodbye to the show. With two episodes next week, fans expect a double elimination coming. After the Bond Night, the Party Night, the Elvis Night, it’s time for something more classic. Check out the theme, songs and dances for episode 5.

DWTS 2022: What is the theme for Episode 5 of Season 31?

The week’s overall theme is “Stars’ Stories Week,” and Monday’s theme is “Most Memorable Year.” The idea is that the celebrities recall a year in which, well, something memorable happened, which could be something happy or sad. So, prepare the tissues.

Songs and dances for “Most Memorable Year” Night