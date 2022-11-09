Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is coming to an end, with only two episodes left. Here, check out what dances and songs the remaining celebrities will be dancing during the semi-finals on Monday (Nov. 14th).

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars has been a rollercoaster so far but it’s almost time to crown the winner of the Mirrorball Trophy. The semi-finals are almost here and the six remaining celebrities will have to give their all on the dance floor to try to go through the big finale.

Gabby Windey, Charli D’Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant will compete for a ticket to the final. Two celebrities will say good-bye on Monday’s show, in the second double elimination of the season.

This year, there have been some fun themes such as Most Memorable Year, James Bond, Disney Night and more. Here, check out what songs and dances the contestants will be dancing next episode, as well as the theme for the semi-finals.

DWTS 2022: What is the theme for the semi-finals?

The semi-finals won’t have a particular theme this time. However, couples will dance two times on Monday. First, they will perform one final ballroom dance style, and then they will perform a final Latin dance style that they haven’t yet performed. Meaning that, if someone already performed a Samba in the competition, they will have to try a new style.

DWTS 2022: Songs and dance styles for the semi-finals [Week 9]

Round 1

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Paso Doble to “Beggin” by Maneskin

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Cha Cha to “Satisfied” by Galantis ft. MAX

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Viennese Waltz to “Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Paso Doble to “The Edge Of Glory” by Lady Gaga

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree

Round 2