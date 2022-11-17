The countdown to the grand finale of Dancing With the Stars has begun and everything indicates that it will be one of the most emotional nights of the season. Here, check out everything about the last episode.

Dancing With the Stars is getting ready to bid farewell to the season 31 contestants and will not only feature some great routines, but also some of the judges. Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert will be dancing alongside the DWTS LIVE 2023 tour pros. They will also make a special announcement and tell which celebrities will be joining the tour.

The evening will begin with an opening number to the beat of Everybody Dance by Cedric Gervais & Franklin ft. Nile Rodgers. It will be choreographed by Mandy Moore and will feature several professional dancers and the respective finalists. In addition, there will be several surprises such as the participation of Selma Blair and the presentation of No Air by Jordin Sparks.

The final episode (11) will air on Monday, November 21 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on the Disney+ streaming platform throughout the United States and Canada. One hour after the live broadcast, a replay will be available for viewing. There will be several surprises that night and it will be quite emotional.

DWTS 2022: What is the theme for the Finale?

During the tenth and last week of the program, there will be no special theme.The four finalists are already more than ready to perform the final two routines in hopes of being the ones chosen to lift the Mirrorball Trophy. Each of the duos will have to perform a redemption dance and a freestyle routine.

For the first round, each of the duos must perform a ballroom or classical style dance, which will be chosen by one of the judges. These will be some of the ones they performed earlier in the season, in hopes of scoring higher than their first attempt at the style. Then, in the second round, the finalists will take to the ballroom floor for a freestyle freewheel routine.

DWTS 2022: Songs and dance styles for the Finale [Week 10]

Round 1 – "Redemption Round".

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson are paired with Judge Len Goodman – Redemption Quickstep to (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher by Jackie Wilson

to (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher by Jackie Wilson Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are paired with Judge Carrie Ann Inaba – Redemption Jive to Grown by Little Mix

to Grown by Little Mix Shangela and Gleb Savchenko are paired with Judge Bruno Tonioli – Redemption Quickstep to Queen Bee by Rochelle Diamante

to Queen Bee by Rochelle Diamante Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy are paired with Judge Derek Hough – Redemption Cha Cha to I Like It (Like That) by Pete Rodriguez

Round 2 – "Freestyle Round".