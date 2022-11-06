Dancing With the Stars returns again this week with a new episode to the rhythm of the best and most moving classics of the 90s. Here, check out when and how to watch the Monday, November 7 broadcast.

Dancing with the Stars will celebrate a new episode to the rhythm of the best melodies of the 90s. All the couples will have to perform routines and different dance styles and then give the juries a chance to give their opinions and give them the scores, which will favor or condemn them.

During the Halloween Night we saw how Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong were the last eliminated, after performing a Tango with the song Oogie Boogie's Song in the background. While Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas once again became the duo with the highest score, thanks to an Argentine tango to the rhythm of Tanguera.

The eighth week has arrived and one couple will have to leave the contest... Who will it be this time? There are only 2 episodes left for the grand finale, which is scheduled to premiere on November 21. But first, 90's Night here we go!

When is Dancing With the Stars on?

Episode 9 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, November 7 at 7 PM (ET) on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99 and where you can also stream all the previous episodes. There are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

Remember that voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium. In case you want to know which 90's dance styles and songs will be danced to, check here.

DWTS 2022: Who has been eliminated so far?