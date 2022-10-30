Dancing With the Stars is back with a very special and spooky broadcast: Halloween Night. The teams will have to perform routines to the rhythm of the spookiest songs. Here, check how and when to watch episode 8.

Dancing With the Stars will present one of the spookiest nights. We will see the 9 remaining couples dancing to the rhythm of the catchiest classics that have been played during the season. There we will see how the contestants perform new terrifying routines and this time in teams of 4 and 5 couples.

On one side we have Team Wicked, which is made up of Vinny & Koko, Shangela & Gleb, Gabby & Alan Bersten (in replacement of Val Chmerkovskiy), Heidi & Artem and Jordin & Brandon. And then there's Team Scream, which is made up of Trevor & Emma, Charli & Mark, Wayne & Witney and Daniel & Britt. The couples must work together to perform a never-before-seen routine.

Get ready for a marathon of scares, terror and great dance routines. The seventh week has arrived and one couple will have to leave the contest. There are only 3 episodes left for the grand finale, which is scheduled to premiere on November 21. But first, Halloween Night here we go!

DWTS 2022: Time and how to watch Halloween Night

Episode 8 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, October 31 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99 and where you can also stream all the previous episodes. There are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

Remember that voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium. In case you want to know which Halloween's dance styles and songs will be danced to, check here.

DWTS 2022: Who has been eliminated so far?