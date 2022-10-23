DWTS returns once again after a very emotional week. On Monday there will be a romantic evening with a special guest: Michael Buble, who will be joining as the fifth member of the jury. Here, check how and when to watch episode 7.

After a moving episode and Selma Blair's farewell, Dancing With the Stars returns once again to conquer the hearts of the audience to the rhythm of the catchiest and most successful songs by Canadian pop singer Michael Buble. The couples will not only have to perform in front of the classic juries, but they will also have the score of a special guest.

That's right, Buble will join as the fifth judge to judge and score the stars after performing different choreographies and dance styles. Before all this happens, the evening will begin with a live version of Sway and then give way to Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert who will perform a routine with Higher in the background.

Presented by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, the 10 remaining couples of season 31 will have to give their best, dancing to rhythms such as quickstep, salsa, foxtrot, cha cha, rumba and a tango. So far we have seen how Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas are the favorites of the show after portraying great routines and obtaining the highest scores.

DWTS 2022: Time and how to watch Michael Buble Night

Episode 7 of DWTS 31 will air Monday, October 24 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99 and where you can also stream all the previous episodes. There are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

Remember that voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium. In case you want to know which Michael Buble's dance styles and songs will be danced to, check here.

