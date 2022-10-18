The 31th season of Dancing With the Stars is underway, and 11 couples are still competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. Here, check out when and how to watch Prom Night tonight.

The star stories’ week will continue tonight on Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 has been incredible so far, with many amazing performances and emotional moments. Here, check out when and how to watch Prom Night’s episode.

Last night, fans enjoyed a very special episode where stars shared their “Most Memorable Year” and some of their most vulnerable moments. One of them, where Charli D’Amelio’s anxiety dance with pro Mark Ballas and, of course, Selma Blair’s inspirational journey with her MS diagnosis.

Sadly, Blair had to say goodbye to the show because her health had been deteriorating. But she said farewell with a beautiful Waltz, and received four tens from the judges. With her withdrawal, now it’s time for a new couple to say goodbye.

DWTS 2022: When and how to watch ‘Prom Night’ special episode

After yesterday’s episode, Dancing With the Stars will return with a new episode tonight (Tuesday, October 18) with “Prom Night” on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99. You can also stream all the previous episodes. Check out the full list of songs for tonight, here and check out how to vote here.

Besides Blair and Sasha, the other couples which have been eliminated are: Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.

On the other hand, Charli D’Amelio and Wayne Brady are still the strongest celebrities. Bachelorette Gabby didn’t have her best night on Monday, but she surely will try to earn her first 10. Also, Trevor Donovan has shown some improvement.

DWTS 2022: How long is Dancing with the Stars tonight?

There's no official indication that the episode tonight will be longer. However, the couples will dance in a Dance Marathon. "Couples will all dance at the same time - two styles to the same songs - as the judges observe and eliminate one couple at a time," said the official DWTS Twitter account. "The winning couple will be crowned King and Queen and bonus points will be awarded to couples based on how long they remain in the Dance Marathon!"