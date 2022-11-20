The countdown to the grand finale of Dancing With the Stars has begun and the contestants are ready to find out who will lift the big trophy and be crowned champion. Here, check out how to watch the last episode of season 31.

We are just hours away from knowing which couple will win the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars. Undoubtedly, they have all gone through an excellent competition and their talents have made them reach the grand finale. But... who will be the ones to lift the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the night?

There are several speculations but one of the favorite couples is Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, so many of the audience put their chips on the duo. The evening will have a lot of excitement from the beginning of the broadcast, as there will be several performances and two artists will once again return to the dance floor.

Selma Blair returns one last time, as does Jordin Sparks, who will be singing No Air. On the other hand, the four finalists will have to perform a redemption dance and a freestyle routine, which means there will be two rounds. Before all this happens, some of the judges will join the stars who will be participating in the DWTS LIVE 2023 tour pros on the dance floor.

What time is the Season 31 finale?

Episode 11 (Grand Finale) of DWTS 31 will air Monday, November 21 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99 and where you can also stream all the previous episodes. There are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

Remember that voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium. In case you want to know which dance styles and songs will be danced to, check here.

The winner will be chosen by combining the judges' scores and the votes received by the audience.

Who are the finalists of Season 31?