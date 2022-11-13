Dancing With the Stars is just two episodes away from its grand finale and both the judges and contestants are already preparing for what will be an epic night. Here, check out when and how to watch the season 31 semifinal.

Dancing With the Stars is back once again with episode 10 and the couples are already preparing for what will be one of the most complicated and competitive semifinals, as all contestants have great talent and determination to go all the way to the end and lift the Mirrorball Trophy.

Next Monday, the duos will have to dance in two rounds and perform several choreographies. So it will be an interesting night without any theme. They will have to perform one last ballroom dance style and then one last Latin dance style that they have not yet done. So the juries will be quite demanding, especially because of the stage they are in.

In the last few weeks we had to say goodbye to several great couples, such as Selma Blair and Sasha Farber, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and more. So far the competition has had several favorites, like Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. The tik tok star and the professional dancer could be one of the safest options to win the competition.

When is Dancing With the Stars on?

Episode 10 (Semi-Finals) of DWTS 31 will air Monday, November 14 at 8 PM (ET) on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99 and where you can also stream all the previous episodes. There are several ways to vote for your favorite couple: you can text 25123 or vote online at DisneyPlus.com/Vote.

Remember that voting will open at 8 PM ET the same Monday night and will close when the last contestant finishes their dance. There will be a total of 20 votes per couple, as there is a limit of 10 votes per medium. In case you want to know which dance styles and songs will be danced to, check here.

