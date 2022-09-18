Everything is ready for the premiere of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Sixteen new couples will give their everything in the ballroom to take the Mirrorball trophy home. Here, check out time and how to watch the first episode of DWTS 2022.

Dancing With the Stars 2022: When and how to watch the premiere of Season 31

The 31th season of Dancing With the Stars is almost here, and there are many surprises. The sixteen celebrities and their pro partners are more than ready to step into the ballroom and try to win the audience’s votes.

This year, legendary model Tyra Banks and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will be hosting. Meanwhile, former pro dancer Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be back on the judging panel.

The theme for the first episode is “party night,” and will feature several pop hits such as “As It Was” by Harry Styles. On the other hand, for the first time, Canada will be able to vote in DWTS 2022. Here, check out how to watch the reality TV competition.

DWTS Season 31: How to watch the first episode of Dancing With the Stars 2022?

Dancing With the Stars will premiere on Monday, September 19 at 8 PM only on Disney+, which has a cost of $7,99 but if you’re a new subscriber you can get your first month for only $1,99 (until Monday, Sept. 19). You can also acquire the Disney bundle, which also includes Hulu and ESPN.

The show will air on Mondays, and every week there’s going to be an elimination. The judges will give a score up to 10 points each, which will be added to the audience votes. The lowest-ranked pair will be eliminated.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach were last season’s winners, being the first time that a former NBA player won the Mirrorball trophy. This year, prominent contestants include actress Selma Blair, singer Jordin Sparks, actor Trevor Donovan and Bachelor contestant Gabby Windey.