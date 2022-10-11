The 31th season of Dancing With the Stars is underway, and 12 couples are still competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. Here, check out when the upcoming two-night special is.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will continue with more incredible performances, and more fun themes. During the first four weeks, four couples have said goodbye. However, we might get a double elimination soon.

So far, the three celebrities with the highest scores have been: Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, actor Wayne Brady and Tik Tok sensation Charli D’Amelio. While none of them have gotten a ten so far, it’s only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have struggled more such as Trevor Donovan, who was saved by the judges during the Disney+ Night. Now, fans will have to vote more than ever because two couples could be in danger of saying goodbye.

DWTS 2022: When is the two-night special?

As it was announced during Disney+ Night episode, a two-night special is coming. According to Kristyn Burtt, the themes for the upcoming two nights are a new version of the Most Memorable Year, and Prom Night.

The episodes will air on Monday (Oct. 17) and Tuesday (Oct. 18) at 8 PM (ET). You can watch the show exclusively on Disney+, which you can get for $9,99. You can also stream all the previous episodes.

So far, the couples eliminated are: Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke. It’s unclear if there’s going to be an elimination on both nights, or two on one night.



