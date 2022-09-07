Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on September 19 on Disney+. Here, check out who will be part of the judging panel.

It’s almost time for a brand-new Dancing With the Stars! Season 31 will return on Monday, September 19 and for the first time it will stream only on Disney+. There’s a lot of expectation around the show and how it will work in a new home, after airing on ABC for 30 seasons.

As always, the show will feature a new cast of celebrities which will try to learn different styles of ballroom to impress judges and audiences and win the coveted mirrorball trophy. Last season, former NBA star Iman Shumpert defied all the odds and was crowned winner with his partner Daniella Karagach.

Also, this year Tyra Banks will return as host but she will be accompanied by Alfonso Ribeiro, actor and winner of Season 19. As we expect the official announcement of the complete cast, here check out who will be the judges.

DWTS 2022: Who are the judges for Season 31?

Well, while there are rumors about the show including more Disney nights and, without the ads, probably more professional dancers, there are things that won’t change. And one of them will be the judging panel, according to Parade.

Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be back as the judges of Dancing with the Stars for this new season. Fans will know what to expect, and there might be some controversy with the scores, but, hey, that’s part of the fun.

Inaba andTonioli have been judges since the show began in 2005. Goodman, meanwhile, lost the 2020 season after not being able to travel to Los Angeles due to the pandemic restrictions. Hough stepped in to replace him, but stayed as judge for the following season. He has won the show six times.