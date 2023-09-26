The 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars” is almost here. While the WGA strike almost delayed the premiere, the show will start tonight (Sept. 26, 8 PM ET) with all cast members after the guild reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP.

Julianne Hough, who is replacing Tyra Banks, and Alfonso Ribeiro host this season. Hough will return to the show after being part of the professional cast. She won two seasons (fourth and fifth), and has also served as guest judge.

Meanwhile, Derek Hough will be seated in the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Legendary Len Goodman, who passed away this April, won’t be replaced and the Mirrorball Trophy has been renamed after him. Here are all the celebrities competing for it.

DWTS Season 32: All celebrities competing and their pro partners

As always, the cast of Dancing With The Stars is formed by celebrities for all walks of entertainment and sports. Some of the notable names include singer Jason Mratz, Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix, former NFL star Adrian Peterson, or Bachelorette Charity Lawson. Here’s the full list of celebs and their pro-partners:

Tyson Beckford

Model & actor

Pro partner: Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez

Actress:

Pro-partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Alyson Hannigan

Actress

Pro-partner: Sasha Farber

Harry Jowsey

Too Hot to Handle contestant

Partner: Rylee Arnold

Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star

Pro-partner: Artem Chigvintsev

Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules star

Pro-Partner. Pasha Pashkov

Jason Mraz

Singer-songwriter

Pro-partner: Daniella Karagach

Adrian Peterson

NFL running back

Pro-partner: Britt Stewart

Lele Pons

Social media personality

Pro-partner: Brandon Armstrong

Mira Sorvino

Actress

Pro-partner: Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears

Zoey 101 actress and singer

Pro-partner: Alan Bersten

Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Pro-partner: Emma Slater

Matt Walsh

Comedian and actor

Pro-partner: Koko Iwasaki

Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor

Pro-partner: Peta Murgatroyd