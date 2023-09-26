The 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars” is almost here. While the WGA strike almost delayed the premiere, the show will start tonight (Sept. 26, 8 PM ET) with all cast members after the guild reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP.
Julianne Hough, who is replacing Tyra Banks, and Alfonso Ribeiro host this season. Hough will return to the show after being part of the professional cast. She won two seasons (fourth and fifth), and has also served as guest judge.
Meanwhile, Derek Hough will be seated in the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Legendary Len Goodman, who passed away this April, won’t be replaced and the Mirrorball Trophy has been renamed after him. Here are all the celebrities competing for it.
DWTS Season 32: All celebrities competing and their pro partners
As always, the cast of Dancing With The Stars is formed by celebrities for all walks of entertainment and sports. Some of the notable names include singer Jason Mratz, Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix, former NFL star Adrian Peterson, or Bachelorette Charity Lawson. Here’s the full list of celebs and their pro-partners:
Tyson Beckford
Model & actor
Pro partner: Jenna Johnson
Xochitl Gomez
Actress:
Pro-partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Alyson Hannigan
Actress
Pro-partner: Sasha Farber
Harry Jowsey
Too Hot to Handle contestant
Partner: Rylee Arnold
Charity Lawson
The Bachelorette star
Pro-partner: Artem Chigvintsev
Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules star
Pro-Partner. Pasha Pashkov
Jason Mraz
Singer-songwriter
Pro-partner: Daniella Karagach
Adrian Peterson
NFL running back
Pro-partner: Britt Stewart
Lele Pons
Social media personality
Pro-partner: Brandon Armstrong
Mira Sorvino
Actress
Pro-partner: Gleb Savchenko
Jamie Lynn Spears
Zoey 101 actress and singer
Pro-partner: Alan Bersten
Mauricio Umansky
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star
Pro-partner: Emma Slater
Matt Walsh
Comedian and actor
Pro-partner: Koko Iwasaki
Barry Williams
The Brady Bunch actor
Pro-partner: Peta Murgatroyd