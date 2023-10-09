‘Dancing with the Stars’ returns this week for its third episode dedicated to “Motown Music.” There are only 12 remaining couples, and all of them want to keep winning America’s hearts with every new move. Here are the dances and songs for this episode.

Last week during Latin Nights, many couples stepped up from their previous week, showing they’re ready to give their all. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach remain as one of the best couples, but Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were also one of the highest scorers of the night.

Meanwhile, Charity Lawson, who danced with Ezra Sousa, as well as Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong also were one of the top couples. On the other hand, Jamie Lynn Spears was the one celebrity to say goodbye to the show.

DWTS 2023: Dances and Songs for ‘Motown Night’ of Season 32

Judging the couples this week will be the usual line-up of judges (Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli), with Michael Strahan, co-anchor of ‘Good Morning America,’ as a guest. Here are the official list of dances and songs for the week, according to ABC:

Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Foxtrot to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell.

Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye.

Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “My Guy” by Mary Wells.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes.

Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “Super Freak” by Rick James.

Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Foxtrot to “My Girl” by The Temptations.

Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jive to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours.

Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Foxtrot to “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder.

Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5.

Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to “Easy” by Commodores.

Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Tango to “Get Ready” by The Temptations.

Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Working My Way Back to You” by The Spinners.

Remember that DWTS airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM (ET), and you can watch it live on ABC, Disney+ and on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial.