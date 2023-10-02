Dancing With the Stars made a thrilling return last week, featuring an explosive premiere and a fresh cast of celebrities, all vying to capture the hearts of America and the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Season 32 continues its journey with the upcoming second episode, which celebrates Latin music.

After the elimination of Matt Walsh, there are 13 remaining couples who will give their all in the ballroom. After the premiere, some of the strongest pairs are Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.

However, there are always celebrities who can step up and start dominating the ballroom. Who will do so during Latin night? Here we’ve got all the spoilers from the dances and songs for the second episode, according to MjsBigBlog.

DWTS 2023: Songs and dance styles for Episode 2 of Season 32

Episode 2 of DWTS Season 32 will air on Tuesday, October 3rd (8 PM ET). Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli complete the judging panel. See how you can vote for your favorite couple here: