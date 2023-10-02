Dancing With the Stars made a thrilling return last week, featuring an explosive premiere and a fresh cast of celebrities, all vying to capture the hearts of America and the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Season 32 continues its journey with the upcoming second episode, which celebrates Latin music.
After the elimination of Matt Walsh, there are 13 remaining couples who will give their all in the ballroom. After the premiere, some of the strongest pairs are Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.
However, there are always celebrities who can step up and start dominating the ballroom. Who will do so during Latin night? Here we’ve got all the spoilers from the dances and songs for the second episode, according to MjsBigBlog.
DWTS 2023: Songs and dance styles for Episode 2 of Season 32
Episode 2 of DWTS Season 32 will air on Tuesday, October 3rd (8 PM ET). Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli complete the judging panel. See how you can vote for your favorite couple here:
- Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Tango to “Can’t Remember to Forget You” by Shakira featuring Rihanna.
- Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Salsa to “Bailando” by Enrique Iglesias.
- Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello.
- Ariana Madix and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Samba to “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone.
- Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Samba to “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee.
- Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Cha Cha to “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin.
- Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” by Andrea Bocelli featuring Jennifer Lopez.
- Tyson Beckford and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Salsa to “Aguanile” by Willie Colón & Héctor Levoe.
- Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.
- Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Salsa to “Arranca” by Becky G featuring Omega.
- Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Cha Cha to “Oye Como Va” by Tito Puente.
- Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Quimbara” by Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Johnny Pacheco Y Su Charanga.
- Jamie Lynn Spears and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Shake Senora” by Pitbull featuring T-Pain & Sean Paul.