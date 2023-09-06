The 32nd season of Dancing Will the Stars is almost here. While ABC hasn’t revealed an official premiere date yet, it’s been reported that the show could start on September 26. And, while we also have to wait for the formal announcement of the cast, there’s been spoilers about which dancer will return to the show.

As fans might know by now, Bachelorette star Charity Lawson will follow the steps of Gabby Windey and she will participate in the competition this season. Other confirmed contestants are Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules and Entertainment Tonight revealed that Mira Sorvino will also be joining the cast.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the judging panel Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are the ones who will be sitting at the desk. According to Parade, the late Len Goodman won’t be replaced. So, which dancers will be competing for the mirrorball trophy?

List of pro-dancers returning to Dancing With the Stars 2023

Last year it was Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas who took home the Mirrorball Trophy. This year, Ballas won’t be part of the past as he confirmed last season. Another fan-favorite dancer who isn’t returning is Cheryl Burke. However, per DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt, these are the (very probable) line up:

Female pros

Britt Stewart

Emma Slater

Jenna Johnson

Peta Murgatroyd

Daniella Karagach

Koko Iwasaki

Rylee Arnold

Male pros

Alan Bersten

Gleb Savchenko

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Brandon Armstrong

Sasha Farber

Remember this list isn’t official, and it could change if the casting changes. The official announcement of the pairs will take place on Good Morning America on September 15. You can watch this season of DWTS on ABC, Disney+ and the following day on Hulu.