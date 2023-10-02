Dancing With the Stars 2023 voting: How and when to vote during episode 2 of Season 32

The 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars” is underway, and its second week is dedicated to Latin night. The 13 remaining couples will give their all in the ballroom to secure America’s votes and advance to the next week to keep competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are hosting DWTS Season 32, which began with a spectacular start. The pairs that received the highest scores during the premiere were Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.

Meanwhile, Matt Walsh bid farewell to the show after receiving one of the lowest scores of the night and garnering the fewest votes. Here’s all the information you need to support your favorite contestants during the second episode.

DWTS 2023: How many times, when and how to vote during the second episode

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EDT/CDT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com. Fans in the US will also be able to vote via SMS/text.

In order to vote via any method, you must be 18 years old, and be in US territories or Canada (for online voting only). Voting will open at 8 PM ET on Tuesday night (Oct. 3rd) and will close right after the last dance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text TYSON to 25123 to Tyson Beckford

Text XOCHIT to 25123 to Xochitl Gomez

Text ALYSON to 25123 to Alyson Hannigan

Text HARRY to 25123 to Harry Jowsey

Text CHARITY to 25123 to Charity Lawson

Text ARIANA to 25123 to Ariana Madix

Text JASON to 25123 to Jason Mraz

Text ADRIAN to 25123 to Adrian Peterson

Text LELE to 25123 to Lele Pons

Text MIRA to 25123 to Mira Sorvino

Text JAMIE LYNN to 25123 to Jamie Lynn Spears

Text MAURICIO to 25123 to Mauricio Umansky

Text BARRY to 25123 to Barry Williams