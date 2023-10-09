“Dancing with the Stars” returns this week for its third episode, in which the pairs will be dancing to the best of the Motown music. All of the remaining couples know that in order to keep alive in the competition, they not only need a good score but also win America’s favor.

During last week’s episode, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach delivered again one of the strongest performances. However, some of other couples also elevated their moves, such as Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, or Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong.

On the other hand, Jamie Lynn Spears bid farewell to the show after receiving the fewest votes. If you want to support your favorite pair for tomorrow’s episode (Oct. 10), here’s everything you need to know about how to vote.

DWTS 2023: How can I vote?

There are two methods of voting for your favorite couple in Dancing With the Stars: online via dwtsvote.abc.com (US and Canada) and via SMS (US only). In order to vote via any method, you must be 18 years old and be in US/Canada territories.

When and how many times can I vote for Dancing With the Stars?

Voting will open at 8 PM ET on Tuesday night (Oct. 10) and will close right after the last dance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant per voting method, so there will be a total of 20 votes.

DWTS 2022: What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?