The 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars” is just around the corner. Although ABC has yet to disclose the official premiere date, we do have some hints regarding when the show, hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, might kick off this year.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are set to be the only judges this yea as, according to reports from Parade, the esteemed Len Goodman will not be replaced. The long-time host, who had retired after Season 31, passed away this April.

On the other hand, while the whole cast hasn’t been announced some celebrities have already been confirmed to be contestants this season: “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix from “Vanderpump Rules,” and as revealed by Entertainment Tonight, actor Mira Sorvino.

When is Season 32 of DWTS premiering?

According to DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt, cited by Parade, Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on Tuesday September 26. However, ABC hasn’t confirmed this yet, so it could still change.

Last year, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the Mirrorball Trophy. However, Ballas won’t be returning for this season, as well as Cheryl Burke, who also left the show. If you wish to know which pro-dancers will be in the ballroom, check out these spoilers:

On the other hand, the official announcement of the cast will take place on Good Morning America on September 15. This season of DWTS will air on ABC, Disney+ and the following day on Hulu.