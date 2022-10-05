DWTS is not only back with new live episodes but they are ready to go on tour. The Winter Tour 2023 has been made official and will be packed with fans' favorite professional dancers. Here, find out everything you need to know like who will be there, when it will start, where and when to buy tickets.

Dancing With The Stars is back better than ever. Episodes air live every Monday on Disney+ at 8 PM and fans have the chance to vote for their favorite dancer and performer. Now, the producers decided to give you a new joy and that is that your favorite pros will be going on tour this winter.

Winter Tour will feature the audience's most beloved professional dancers and multiple great performances of the most popular tunes. In the meantime it's time to catch up on the latest episode of DWTS, which was a special night of James Bond franchise tunes.

During Bond Night we saw how Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas were the favorites of the night with the highest score (33/40), while Cheryl and Louis were the eliminated of the third week with one of the lowest scores (24/40). It is not yet known what the theme of Monday's show will be, we can only wait for spoilers in the next few days.

DWTS Winter Tour: Who will participate?

According to the official announcement they released, the tour will offer a spectacular night of dance performances from the professionals with a great global career. One of them will be Alexis Warr, who became the first ballroom dancer to win SYTYCD earlier this year and then became part of Dancing With the Stars as an official company member. Some of the most important members are:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sasha Farber

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Alexis Warr (winner of So You Think You Can Dance)

DWTS Winter Tour: When will the show start?

The tour is scheduled to kick off January 6 in Washington DC and promises a new production of their previous live shows. "Being able to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home every week in person is a great privilege - the fans are the reason we love doing this tour!" they assured.

The professionals in attendance said in a press release, "We look forward to traveling to cities across the country and sharing our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you've made it a tradition to come to the show every year or this is the first time you're seeing us live, we promise to bring you an unforgettable performance".

DWTS Winter Tour: How to buy tickets?

Tickets will go on sale October 7th of this year and will be available through dwtstour.com, in the meantime you can enjoy season 31 of Dancing With the Stars every Monday night at 8 PM ET. Starting this year, live broadcasts will be streamed on Disney+. If you want to know how to vote in the live episodes check here.