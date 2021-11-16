The finale of Dancing With the Stars is next week and, despite having a great season, Melora Hardin and her partner Artem Chigvintsev won't be in competition. Here, check out what the actress has to say about her elimination in the semifinals.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 is coming to an end, as next week is the big finale, where only four celebrities and their pro partners will compete for the mirrorball trophy. However, many fans haven’t recovered from the semifinals, including the shocking elimination of two favorites: Melora Hardin and Suni Lee.

Hardin, 54, was stunning during the last ten weeks, giving outstanding performances and delighting the judges. However, on Monday’s episode, some not so good scores put her in the bottom three, meaning that she had to say goodbye to the show.

To many fans on social media, the scores weren’t fair and her elimination was kind of weird considering that, for example, Cody Rigsby has received lower scores all season (but he certainly has a loyal fandom). But what do Hardin think about her elimination? Here, check out.

Melora Hardin on DWTS elimination: “They were making random choices”

On Monday’s show, Melora and her partner Artem performed a rumba to “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole. They did a pretty good job but they got only one ten from Len Goodman, but nines from the other judges. That put her on the lower scores of the night.

According to Parade.com, she said to reporters that she didn’t feel the judges were judging from who they were or how they performed but instead “it felt as if they were almost making random choices. They said all these incredible things, but then the scores didn’t match the incredible comments they made, which was a bit disappointing and upsetting.”

“All the pros came up to me and said they’ve never seen a female celebrity dance the Rumba that beautifully,” she added. Meanwhile, her partner Artem believed that she deserved credit for being one of the oldest contestants and competing with 20-somethings. “You have to give some kind of appreciation, respect,” he said.